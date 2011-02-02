The White Stripes split

The White Stripes have announced via their official website that they have broken up.

In a statement posted today the band explain "the reason is not due to artistic differences or lack of wanting to continue. It is for a myriad of reasons, but mostly to preserve what is beautiful and special about the band and have it stay that way."

There is a small silver lining, as the post goes on to explain, Jack White's Third Man record label will continue to release unheard material and live recordings from the duo via a subscription club.

Needless to say, as long time fans of the band, the MusicRadar team are very sad to see them go.