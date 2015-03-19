Two days until Learn To Play Day!

Saturday 21st March (and on Sunday 22nd March at some venues) is Learn To Play Day, the day when rock stars, musicians, celebrities, local dignitaries, musical instrument manufacturers, music teachers, music shops and venues, and many, many more, all come together to deliver thousands of FREE taster lessons to the public all across the UK.

With more than 130 shops and venues taking part nationwide, 2015 is a landmark year in the history of the event as the biggest, and promising to be the best, Learn To Play Day ever.

Stars of TV and music

Radio and TV presenter Fearne Cotton talking about the day said, "Growing up I know how much I would have loved the opportunity to have picked up a guitar or a bass for free, just to 'have a go'. It's opportunities like these that inspire the next generation of professional musicians. I hope Learn To Play Day is a great success."

Amongst the exciting special events just confirmed:

Ian Paice (Deep Purple) to give FREE drum lessons at DrumWright

FREE workshops at Sheehan's Music with percussionist Julie Wright

Spider Music will be hosting events in their shop and at the international Motorpoint Arena alongside Film and Comic Con, Cardiff

TV cameras will be filming the Learn To Play Day event at the Bromley Youth Music Trust

Nick Breakspear, singer and guitarist with Black Hats, is giving FREE lessons at PMT Oxford

Don't forget that you can download the FREE Orange Rock Guitar Syllabus, worth £14.99 only on Learn To Play Day; Fender's LTPD has an open house event at London's Royal Festival Hall with FREE lessons from band members of Lower Than Atlantis and Arcane Roots; Skunk Anansie guitarist, Ace, is teaching at Yamaha Music London; Usher's drummer, Aaron Spears, will be performing and teaching at PMT Leeds; Jason Bowld, drummer of Axewound and Pitchshifter, will be giving FREE lessons at PMT Birmingham; Craig Blundell is giving FREE lessons at PMT Manchester.

Other events to look out for include British Airways Brass Band and Noisy Toys at the Old Vinyl Factory and Korg is hosting their Learn To Play Day at StadiumMK.

Check out your local music shops and venues at www.learntoplayday.com to find events nearest to you and for details on lesson availability, live performances, workshops, competitions, special offers and much, much more see: Facebook: www.facebook.com/learntoplaydayor @learntoplayday on Twitter.