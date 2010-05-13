More

Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack features Muse, Vampire Weekend

By

Matthew Bellamy and co sink their teeth into new music on the Eclipse soundtrack
Matthew Bellamy and co sink their teeth into new music on the Eclipse soundtrack (Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis)

The tracklisting for the upcoming Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack was announced today, and it features Muse, The Dead Weather, The Black Keys and - hey, what do you know? - Vampire Weekend!

A group with 'vampire' in their name contributing to a film about a bunch of brooding bloodsuckers. Funny ol' world, isn't it?

Like last year's soundtrack to Twilight: New Moon, the Eclipse soundtrack leans heavy on indie acts. It also marks the third appearance of Muse in the mega-successful franchise. Their song Supermassive Black Hole figured prominently in the first picture, and a remix of I Belong To You made the New Moon set. This time, however, they've contributed a brand-new song called Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever), which be the first single from Eclipse.

The complete tracklisting

Metric - Eclipse (All Yours)
Muse - Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever)
The Bravery - Ours
Florence And The Machine - Heavy In Your Arms
Sia - My Love
Fanfarlo - Atlas
The Black Keys - Chop And Change
The Dead Weather - Rolling In On A Burning Tire
Beck and Bat For Lashes - Let's Get Lost
Vampire Weekend - Jonathan Low
UNKLE - With You In My Head [ft. The Black Angels]
Eastern Conference Champions - A Million Miles An Hour
Band Of Horses - Life On Earth
Cee-Lo Green - What Part Of Forever
Howard Shore - Jacob's Theme

The album will be released on 7 June (8 June in the US), but you can pre-order it now on the official website. The picture opens 30 June.