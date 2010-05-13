Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack features Muse, Vampire Weekend

Matthew Bellamy and co sink their teeth into new music on the Eclipse soundtrack

The tracklisting for the upcoming Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack was announced today, and it features Muse, The Dead Weather, The Black Keys and - hey, what do you know? - Vampire Weekend!

A group with 'vampire' in their name contributing to a film about a bunch of brooding bloodsuckers. Funny ol' world, isn't it?

Like last year's soundtrack to Twilight: New Moon, the Eclipse soundtrack leans heavy on indie acts. It also marks the third appearance of Muse in the mega-successful franchise. Their song Supermassive Black Hole figured prominently in the first picture, and a remix of I Belong To You made the New Moon set. This time, however, they've contributed a brand-new song called Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever), which be the first single from Eclipse.

The complete tracklisting

Metric - Eclipse (All Yours)

Muse - Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever)

The Bravery - Ours

Florence And The Machine - Heavy In Your Arms

Sia - My Love

Fanfarlo - Atlas

The Black Keys - Chop And Change

The Dead Weather - Rolling In On A Burning Tire

Beck and Bat For Lashes - Let's Get Lost

Vampire Weekend - Jonathan Low

UNKLE - With You In My Head [ft. The Black Angels]

Eastern Conference Champions - A Million Miles An Hour

Band Of Horses - Life On Earth

Cee-Lo Green - What Part Of Forever

Howard Shore - Jacob's Theme

The album will be released on 7 June (8 June in the US), but you can pre-order it now on the official website. The picture opens 30 June.