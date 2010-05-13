Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack features Muse, Vampire Weekend

The tracklisting for the upcoming Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack was announced today, and it features Muse, The Dead Weather, The Black Keys and - hey, what do you know? - Vampire Weekend!
A group with 'vampire' in their name contributing to a film about a bunch of brooding bloodsuckers. Funny ol' world, isn't it?
Like last year's soundtrack to Twilight: New Moon, the Eclipse soundtrack leans heavy on indie acts. It also marks the third appearance of Muse in the mega-successful franchise. Their song Supermassive Black Hole figured prominently in the first picture, and a remix of I Belong To You made the New Moon set. This time, however, they've contributed a brand-new song called Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever), which be the first single from Eclipse.
The complete tracklisting
Metric - Eclipse (All Yours)
Muse - Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever)
The Bravery - Ours
Florence And The Machine - Heavy In Your Arms
Sia - My Love
Fanfarlo - Atlas
The Black Keys - Chop And Change
The Dead Weather - Rolling In On A Burning Tire
Beck and Bat For Lashes - Let's Get Lost
Vampire Weekend - Jonathan Low
UNKLE - With You In My Head [ft. The Black Angels]
Eastern Conference Champions - A Million Miles An Hour
Band Of Horses - Life On Earth
Cee-Lo Green - What Part Of Forever
Howard Shore - Jacob's Theme
The album will be released on 7 June (8 June in the US), but you can pre-order it now on the official website. The picture opens 30 June.