Travis's Fran Healy: the 11 records that changed my life

At the end of April, Scottish four-piece Travis released their eighth studio album Everything At Once, and frontman Fran Healy is understandably proud of the long-player’s 10 songs.

Moreover, he’s also resolutely proud that - whatever genres and trends are permeating the nation’s airwaves - Travis always remain unaffected, happily striving forward with their own timeless brand of melodic indie-rock.

Before Healy opens up about the 11 albums that changed his life, he tells us a bit about his band’s new record.

“I think it’s the most ‘up’ record we’ve ever made, although there’s a couple of darker moments in there,” enthuses Fran.

Our album is like the antithesis of what’s going on

“Looking at the airplay charts, it seems we’re just surrounded by urban music. It seems like urban music is really the thing at the moment, and there are amazing-sounding urban records, but our album is like the antithesis of what’s going on.

“As usual, Travis is just doing the thing that they do and it doesn’t really matter what else is going on. I think the nice thing about our band is that we’ve never ever looked at the charts when we make a record.

“When The Man Who [1999] went bananas, people said, ‘Oh yeah, Travis is so commercial!’ but, oh my God, you couldn’t get a less commercial band! I think this album is joyously uncommercial but at the same time insanely poppy.”

Like its predecessor, 2013’s Where You Stand, Everything At Once was produced by Michael Ilbert.

We asked Fran what it’s like working with Ilbert compared with Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, Atoms For Peace, Red Hot Chili Peppers, R.E.M.) who produced/co-produced three early Travis albums, including The Man Who.

“When you’ve worked with someone as good as Nigel, you need to find someone who’s just as good as that, and Michael is that guy,” explains Healy.

“He’s Swedish and he comes from that very high-end Swedish way of recording that is technically very, very exacting. When we did the last record with him, we did it in Norway, but this time, we did it in Hansa in Berlin, because Michael has his mixing room there, and so we were right next door to all his equipment. I’ve got a writing room there, too, and we had the whole top floor to ourselves.

Nigel [Godrich] came in while we were recording and he said he thought it was great

“Michael is technically on a par with Nigel as an engineer, so when he’s recording us, you know that everything that he records will sound the best it can possibly sound. It was also nice because Nigel actually came in during our second or third session. Nigel and Thom [Yorke] were using my room to rehearse for some gigs in Japan with Atoms For Peace… and Nigel came in while we were recording and he said he thought it was great. Now, Nigel is a really fussy fucker and he really wouldn’t say it was good if he didn’t think it was good!”

And what was the recording vibe like at the legendary Hansa studios where so many sublime records have been masterminded over the years?

“Hansa’s just got something about it and, when you go there, it does have a sort of pedigree,” Fran says.

“You have the Bowie thing, you have the Iggy Pop thing, the U2 thing, the Depeche Mode thing and I think you feel like you have to make a good record so everyone is maybe focusing a little bit more… but it’s also a sonic thing. That’s why certain bands go to certain rooms.

As our song 3 Miles High begins, the keyboard is the same keyboard that was on Speed Of Life by Bowie!

“You do feel things there, too, like there’s the story of when Bowie looked out of the window downstairs and saw Tony Visconti kissing some girl by the wall when he was writing Heroes. Those kind of things are amazing. The other thing is they’ve got all the gear. As our song 3 Miles High begins, the keyboard is the same keyboard that was on Speed Of Life by Bowie! That was really cool.”

There are plenty of tales behind Fran’s 11 life-changing albums, too, as he reveals…

