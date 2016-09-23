Total Guitar issue 285 on sale now: Secrets Of The Rhythm Kings

Total Guitar issue 285 is on sale in print and digitally worldwide from today.

What's inside

Cover feature: Secrets Of The Rhythm Kings

This month, we're getting locked in with guides to playing rhythm guitar like the masters! Our 10-page tutorial takes you through rock, funk, soul, blues and metal, and explains how to nail the tricks and techniques used by the best players in each style.

Learn to play

Kings Of Leon 'Sex On Fire'

The Stone Roses 'Waterfall'

The Rolling Stones (video riff lessons): 'Paint It Black', 'Honky Tonk Women' and 'Start Me Up'

Interviews and features

The Cribs - on their new Squire signature models

Nick McCabe - behind the recording of The Verve's 'A Storm In Heaven' and 'A Northern Soul'

Plus!

Devin Townsend

Zach Myers

Thrice

Gear

The latest new kit from:

Fender Jonny Marr Jaguar

Hagstrom Retroscape H-III

Blackstar ID:Core Stereo 100

DigiTech Dirty Robot

Plus loads more!