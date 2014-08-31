Total Guitar issue 258 on sale now: the 100 greatest riffs of all time?

Total Guitar issue 258 is on sale in print in the UK and digitally worldwide for iOS and Android from today.
CLICK HERE TO START A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO TOTAL GUITAR FOR iOS and ANDROID
Inside, we look at BBC Radio 2's recent 100 Greatest Riffs poll, chosen by a music industry panel, and voted for by Radio 2 listeners. We dissect the list, and find out which ones we agree with, the ones we don't, and the ones we feel are missing.
We've packed a special edition DVD with video lessons showing you how to play 20 riffs from the list, and we've also analysed the BBC's top 20 to find out exactly what makes the perfect riff.
Here's what you'll find in this month's mag
Interviews
Lonely The Brave
Motionless In White
Brian Setzer
Chuck Ragan
Winery Dogs
King 810
Marmozets
Lessons
Steal Their Style: Yngwie Malmsteen
Guest Lesson: Marty Friedman
Ask TG: Sweep Picking
Riff Of The Month: The Pixies 'Where Is My Mind'
Use The Phrygian Mode
Play Latin Rock
Plus! Gear from Ibanez, T-REX, Vintage, VOX, Washburn and loads more!