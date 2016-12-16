Total Guitar 288 on sale now: 20 Easy Guitar Tricks

The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale in print and digitally from today

Inside the magazine

Cover feature: 20 Easy Guitar Tricks

From cleaner chord playing and learning the scales you need to know to creative tricks and lead techniques, this month's cover feature will help you take your playing to the next level!

Songs

Each issue of TG comes with tab and audio for more songs than any other magazine! This month:

Dire Straits 'Brothers In Arms'

Green Day Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)

Ed Sheehan 'Thinking Out Loud'

Riff Of The Month: The Killers 'Mr Brightside'

How To

Develop your vibrato in just 20 mins!

Steal Stevie Ray Vaughan's blues licks

Swap your pickups

Use fuzz pedals

Interviews

Paul Gilbert

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Twin Atlantic

In Flames

Gojira

AFI