Total Guitar 288 on sale now: 20 Easy Guitar Tricks

The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale in print and digitally from today
Buy a print copy of this issue
Buy this issue for your iOS device
Buy this issue for Google Play (Android, Chrome on PC/Mac)
Get three issues of Total Guitar for just £5.00!
Inside the magazine
Cover feature: 20 Easy Guitar Tricks
From cleaner chord playing and learning the scales you need to know to creative tricks and lead techniques, this month's cover feature will help you take your playing to the next level!
Songs
Each issue of TG comes with tab and audio for more songs than any other magazine! This month:
Dire Straits 'Brothers In Arms'
Green Day Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)
Ed Sheehan 'Thinking Out Loud'
Riff Of The Month: The Killers 'Mr Brightside'
How To
Develop your vibrato in just 20 mins!
Steal Stevie Ray Vaughan's blues licks
Swap your pickups
Use fuzz pedals
Interviews
Paul Gilbert
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Twin Atlantic
In Flames
Gojira
AFI