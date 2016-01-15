Total Guitar 276 On Sale Now: Transform Your Playing!

Total Guitar issue 276 is out today in print and worldwide digitally.
Click here to get a print copy of this issue Click here to get a copy of this issue for your Apple iOS device Click here to get a copy of this issue through Google Play (PC, Mac, Android)
This month
Get your technique sorted with our rut-busting guitar lessons spanning everything from better picking to increasing your chord vocabulary and playing more creative lead guitar. Every one of our lessons includes audio examples with and without the guitar part on your TG CD. We also show you how to get inspired and achieve your musical goals in 2016!
Learn to play
Total Guitar features more songs than any other UK guitar mag, complete with full studio-quality backing tracks on your CD.
The Clash - London Calling
The Fray - How To Save A Life
Video lesson (online): Walk The Moon - Shut Up And Dance
Interviews/features
Kirk Hammett - The Metallica man tells us all about his brand new pedal company
Everything Everything - The UK band pushing indie-guitar forward
Dorje - A day on the road with Rob 'Chappers' Chapman and Rabea Massaad
Megadeth - New album, new guitarist, a new era for Dave Mustaine and co.
Gear reviews
The best new kit from Boss, Hagstrom, Victory, Fender and more!