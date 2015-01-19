Total Guitar 263 on sale now: 20 guitar lessons to change the way you play

Total Guitar issue 263 is available in print and worldwide digitally for iOS and Android now!

To celebrate TG's 20th anniversary, we're giving you 20 guitar lessons that will change the way you play, helping you to master modes, nail string bends, play any chord in any key, build stamina, speed up your leads and more, with tab and audio.

Also inside:

Hugh Manson interviewed

The full story behind Matt Bellamy's cut-price Cort signature model

WIN! £4,000-worth of gear!

Kit yourself with an entire rig (and then some), with our massive competition

Riff Of The Month: Slayer 'Raining Blood'

Rig Tour: Mastodon

Bill Kelliher and Brent Hinds show us the gear behind the 'don

20 Years Of TG

We take a trip through the archives, and dig out the mag's finest moments

Sylosis

Josh Middleton shares his metal tips

Blackberry Smoke

The supreme Southern rockers talk

Blues Pills

Guitarist Dorian Sorriaux on his classic influences

Guitar Shop Ammo

Blag disco in 10 minutes!

Guitar Workout: Artificial Harmonics

Gear

Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature

Matt Bellamy's £500 signature model rated

Epiphone Ltd Ed Lee Malia Les Paul Custom

The Bring Me The Horizon axeman's signature model rated

TC Electronic Flashback Triple Delay

Repeat treats with three delays at once

Plus loads more!