The story of John Lennon's lost Gibson J-160E acoustic guitar

Bought for just $175 and subsequently sold at auction for $2.4m, this guitar featured on many of The Beatles' early recordings

The story belongs in a film script - a man buys a used acoustic for a few dollars and plays it for years. Then, one fine day, he discovers he has in his possession one of the most important ‘lost’ guitars in rock history. We find out how John Lennon’s Gibson J-160E acoustic guitar, which was used to record some of The Beatles’ legendary early hits, resurfaced in California last year, solving a 50-year mystery.

When the gavel finally fell in the auction of John Lennon’s ‘lost’ 1962 Gibson J-160E acoustic in California last November, the bidding closed at $2.4m. For John McCaw, who had originally bought the guitar for just $175, the hammer’s crash also marked the end of a remarkable piece of detective work - and a kind of farewell.

To John it was simply a pleasant old Gibson that he enjoyed picking bluegrass on

John bought the guitar in 1969 from a friend, Tommy Pressley, who had picked it up at a San Diego music store called The Blue Guitar two years previously.

Neither man had any inkling at the time that the guitar had previously been the main squeeze of John Lennon, who originally bought it at Rushworth’s Music Store in Liverpool in September 1962, for just over £161, and used it to create some of the most famous tracks The Beatles ever waxed.

Incredibly, She Loves You, I Want To Hold Your Hand, All My Loving and other epochal hits were all either written or recorded with the very guitar that casually changed hands that day.

“I bought it from a friend of mine who was leaving town and needed some money to make a move to northern California,” John McCaw recalls.

“I’d tried his guitar out for a couple of years and I always liked it. And when he offered it to me, I jumped at the chance to buy it, because we were into country and western and kind of bluegrass at the time and it was a perfect guitar for that music.”

For decades afterward, it hung on the wall of John’s house in San Diego, much-loved and often played, but obscure. With no hint that the guitar had a famous past, to John it was simply a pleasant old Gibson that he enjoyed picking bluegrass on. But the secret that lay within its timbers was not to remain dormant for much longer.