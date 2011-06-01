The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan reveals tracklisting for new disc, Oceania

Billy Corgan lists new song titles...but don't get too set on them

The Smashing Pumpkins' frontman Billy Corgan, who at one time declared albums a "dead" medium, has tweeted the tracklisting of the upcoming Oceania, the "album within an album," a disc that will be released separately from the ongoing, 44-song Teargarden By Kaleidyscope but is still considered part of the whole.

According to Corgan, the songs on Oceania are as follows:

Pale Horse

Panopticon

The Chimera

Four Winds Chime

Glissandra

Inkless

My Love Is Winter

Special K

Pinwheels

Oceania

Violet Rays

Quasar

Check out this clip (below) of My Love Is Winter, performed live last year, which features some blistering guitar work by Corgan and co-six-stringer Jeff Schroeder.

And then there's Quasar (below), which was played only a few times for small groups of fans invited to see the band soundcheck on the first leg of their 2010 American tour, hence the lo-fi recording.

Oh, and don't get too set on the tracklisting. Corgan followed his initial tweet with another message: WPC steps to podium//clears throat//"Ladies and Gentleman, please take note that all titles are subject to change"...