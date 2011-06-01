The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan reveals tracklisting for new disc, Oceania

The Smashing Pumpkins' frontman Billy Corgan, who at one time declared albums a "dead" medium, has tweeted the tracklisting of the upcoming Oceania, the "album within an album," a disc that will be released separately from the ongoing, 44-song Teargarden By Kaleidyscope but is still considered part of the whole.
According to Corgan, the songs on Oceania are as follows:
Pale Horse
Panopticon
The Chimera
Four Winds Chime
Glissandra
Inkless
My Love Is Winter
Special K
Pinwheels
Oceania
Violet Rays
Quasar
Check out this clip (below) of My Love Is Winter, performed live last year, which features some blistering guitar work by Corgan and co-six-stringer Jeff Schroeder.
And then there's Quasar (below), which was played only a few times for small groups of fans invited to see the band soundcheck on the first leg of their 2010 American tour, hence the lo-fi recording.
Oh, and don't get too set on the tracklisting. Corgan followed his initial tweet with another message: WPC steps to podium//clears throat//"Ladies and Gentleman, please take note that all titles are subject to change"...