The Rolling Stones: Charlie Is My Darling - Ireland 1965 in pictures and videos

The Super Deluxe box set includes both DVD and Blu-ray discs that incorporate the new 2012 version of the film, as well as the director’s cut and producer’s cut, plus additional performance and other footage shot in Dublin and Belfast in September of 1965.

Two CDs are included, one containing the film's soundtrack and the other a compilation of 13 live recordings the band made over the course of their 1965 UK tour. A 10” vinyl record of the live material is also part of the package, as well as a replica poster promoting the Belfast show (seen above); and if that weren't enough, the box also has a 42-page hardcover book including key artwork and photos, vintage press reprints and contemporary essays from Rolling Stone's David Fricke and Academy Award-winning Irish singer-songwriter/actor Glen Hansard.

