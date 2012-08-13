The Kinks and Ray Davies retrospective released

With a performance of Waterloo Sunset at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony fresh in everyone's memory, Universal has just released a compilation that offers 'the best' of Ray Davies and his band The Kinks.
Waterloo Sunset: The Very Best of The Kinks & Ray Davies is a 2-disc retrospective that's available from today. Disc one features all 14 of The Kinks' top ten hits plus other well-loved tracks, while disc two focuses on Davies' love of London, with a selection of songs that focus on the city.
Waterloo Sunset: The Very Best of The Kinks & Ray Davies tracklist
Disc one
1. 'Waterloo Sunset' / The Kinks
2. 'You Really Got Me' / The Kinks
3. 'Tired Of Waiting' / The Kinks
4. 'Sunny Afternoon' / The Kinks
5. 'All Of The Day and All Of The Night' / The Kinks
6. 'Till The End Of The Day' / The Kinks
7. 'Autumn Almanac' / The Kinks
8. 'Days'/ The Kinks
9. 'Lola' / The Kinks
10. 'Set Me Free' / The Kinks
11. 'See My Friends' (Choral Version) / Ray Davies & The Crouch End Festival Chorus
12. 'Death of a Clown' / The Kinks
13. 'Apeman' / The Kinks
14. 'Dead End Street' / The Kinks
15. 'This Time Tomorrow' / The Kinks
16. 'Strangers' / The Kinks
17. 'You Don't Know My Name' / The Kinks
18. 'Wonderboy' / The Kinks
19. 'Plasticman' / The Kinks
20. 'Supersonic Rocket Ship' / The Kinks
21. 'Better Things' / The Kinks
22. 'Don't Forget To Dance' / The Kinks
23. 'David Watts' (Live Version from 'One For The Road') / The Kinks
Disc two
1. 'Dedicated Follower Of Fashion' / The Kinks
2. 'Come Dancing' / The Kinks
3. 'Where Have All The Good Times Gone' (Live Version from 'One For The Road') / The Kinks
4. 'Victoria' (Live Version from 'One For The Road') / The Kinks
5. 'Big Black Smoke' / The Kinks
6. 'Yours Truly Confused N10'/ Ray Davies
7. 'Working Mans Café' / Ray Davies
8. 'London Song'/ Ray Davies
9. 'Fortis Green' / Dave Davies
10. 'Postcards From London' (Choral Version) / Ray Davies & Chrissie Hynde & The Crouch End Festival Chorus
11. 'Muswell Hillbilly' / The Kinks
12. 'Denmark Street' / The Kinks
13. 'Berkley Mews' / The Kinks
14. 'Holloway Jail' / The Kinks
15. 'Lavender Hill' / The Kinks
16. 'Willsden Green' / The Kinks
17. 'Life On The Road' / The Kinks
18. 'End Of The Season' / The Kinks
19. 'Next Door Neighbour' / Ray Davies
20. 'Did Ya' / The Kinks
21. 'Most Exclusive Residence' / The Kinks
22. 'Waterloo Sunset' (Choral Version) / Ray Davies & The Crouch End Festival Chorus