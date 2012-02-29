The Guitar Collection: George Harrison iPad app now available

Released last week, The Guitar Collection: George Harrison is a new app exclusively for iPad that offers users a fascinating, up-close-and-personal, completely interactive look at Harrison's most historic guitars.



Through unique 360-degree imaging, rare audio and archival photography, the app highlights the sound and look of each classic guitar - instruments that should be familiar to millions of Beatles fans, such as Harrison's Gretsch Duo Jet, his Fender 'Rocky' Stratocaster, the Rickenbacker 360/12 heard on A Hard Day's Night and more.

Created by Bandwidth Publishing in conjunction with Harrison's estate, the app offers in-depth guitar descriptions and song histories, introductory audio from Harrison himself, and video footage of Ben Harper, Mike Campbell, Josh Homme, Gary Moore and Dhani Harrison showing off the guitars' different textures and tones. TV personality (and noted guitar geek) Conan O'Brien appears in the app's video section - he appears positively awestruck holding George's '57 Gretsch Duo Jet (see below).

