The Fab Four... Beatles riffs

I Want To Hold Your Hand kicked the door open to America for The Beatles. The song’s intro riff is a simple but thrilling slice of rock ’n’ roll.

Add to it the hand claps, harmony vocals on the chorus and George’s cool little guitar licks, and it’s really no wonder the US teens went mental for it. The song was recorded in October 1963. John played his Hamburg era Rickenbacker 325 while George plucked his big Gretsch 6122 Country Gentleman. And, as with all the early Beatles records, Paul used his Höfner 500/1 violin bass.

For laughs, check out The Beatles singing the song in German on the Past Masters – Volume One. Here’s the main line if you like a singalong: “Komm, gib mir deine Hand...” Das Beatles rock, ja!