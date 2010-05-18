The Doors name new lead singer

They don't look so strange here - The Doors performing outside of Town Hall in Frankfurt in 1968

The Doors - that is to say, keyboardist Ray Manzarek and guitarist Robby Krieger - have picked Steelheart singer Miljenko Matijevic to be their new Jim Morrison for an upcoming US tour.

A lawsuit brought about by former band member drummer John Densmore has barred Manzarek and Krieger from legally using The Doors' name, resulting in the new outfit touring under monikers such as The Doors Of The 21st Century, D21C and Riders On The Storm. Now they're simply billing themselves as 'Manzarek-Krieger.'

Before recruiting Matijevic, the duo toured with Ian Astbury of The Cult and Brett Scallions of Fuel as fill-ins for the late Morrison.

Nonetheless, Manzarek and Krieger remain excited about hitting the road. "There's always a big audience out there to dig it," Manzarek tells Gibson.com. "You throw the energy out to the people and the people throw that energy back to you. You create that circle of power. I'm life or I'm some other substance."

Every few years it seems as though The Doors experience new waves of popularity, and in 2010 the phenomenon continues thanks to a recently released documentary, When You're Strange, directed by Tom DiCillo and narrated by Johnny Depp. The film mixes classic performances of some of the group's biggest hits as well as previously unseen archival footage.

27 May - Harrah's VooDoo Lounge - Maryland Heights, MO

28 May - Horseshoe Whiskey Roadhouse - Council Bluffs, IA

30 May - Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

1 June - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

2 June - Nokia Theatre - New York, NY

3 June - Wilbur Theatre - Boston, MA

5 June - Hilton - Atlantic City, NJ

6 June - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

7 June - The National - Richmond, VA

8 June - The Norva - Norfolk, VA

10 June - The Egg - Rensselaer, NY

11 June - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

12 June - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT