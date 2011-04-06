Ted Nugent's 11 greatest albums of all time

"There's certain things that are just perfect," says guitar legend Ted Nugent. "My life is perfect. My music is perfect. The hunting, the fishing, the trapping is perfect. Mrs. Nugent is perfect. My kids are perfect.

"My new song, I Still Believe, that's perfect, too," Nugent says. "It pretty much sums up how I continue to believe in mankind, the American Dream, truth and logic and this experiment in self-government. It's about how I still believe that the US military heroes are better and more knowledgeable and warrior-like than the rest of us. So it's about some of the things in life that are perfect."

The actual definition of “perfection,” according to the Motor City Madman, is “something that, on the one hand, is totally subjective. But on the other hand, there are things that are so plain to the naked eye and ear that, I’m sorry, you just know it, you feel it – and that includes some of the great records that we’ve all been blessed with.

Nugent claims that a great album can be defined by one word: spirit. "But it has to be the kind of spirit that’s delivered by gifted virtuosos," he stresses. "That explains the difference between Tres Hombres by ZZ Top and a Ramones record. The Ramones record might be a tsunami of spirit, but I like the ultimate delivery of the spirit to be musically phenomenal.

“The records I’ve chosen here make good on that last promise," he states. "They celebrate the human spirit of defiance, excellence and independence. And here’s the real test: When I put them on in my truck, my truck goes faster. To me, that’s a universal mark of great music, when it makes you drive fast!”