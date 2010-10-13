TC Electronic adds new amp and cabinets to the Bass Amp 2.0 range

PRESS RELEASE: BH500 is the newest addition to TC Electronic's Bass Amp 2.0 line up, and combined with the BC410 / BC212 / BC210 cabinet range, it stacks up to become any rig imaginable - for small bar gigs, indoor rock clubs, outdoor stadium concerts, or anything in between!

The BH500 feature set leaves little to be desired with its razor-sharp, tone-shaping tools such as TubeTone, SpectraComp and bass tuned tone controls. TubeTone was originally introduced on TC Electronic's award-winning RH450 bass amp and it replicates both a full preamp and power amp to create classic tube warmth or full-on overdriven rock sounds with a massive punch!

SpectraComp ensures an even and rock solid tone that cuts through any mix whether the strings are being played fingerstyle, with a heavy pick or slapped hard.

Also, the 3 user memories let users change their tone at any given time while the integrated tuner allows for silent tuning on the fly.

The Tolex covered BC cabs come in 3 models: 4x10", 2x10" or 2x12", and they can be mixed and matched as well as stacked both vertically and horizontally. To top it off, the customized Eminence drivers ensure the punch and tightness of the infamous TC Electronic bass tone.

