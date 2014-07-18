Swart Amplifier Co. introduces the ST-45 Convertible
Michael Swart has turned the Wilimgton, North Carolina Swart Amplifier Co. into a mini behemoth in the market of low-wattage guitar amps.
Well, there's a first time for everything, and at Summer NAMM 2014, the company has unveiled the Space Tone Forty-Five (ST-45) Convertible amplifier.
It's Swart's move to 6L6, to bass and treble, to a fixed bias solution, and it's 45 watts of power. The ST-45 has Swart's lush tube reverb, tube tremolo, and tube Rectifier... with more juice.
A hand-made dark Tweed cabinet. They don't call it a convertible for nothing.
What's this?
It's top-secret, this prototype. But the Swart folks tell us something new is coming in the fall...
For more information, visit the Swart Amplifier Co.