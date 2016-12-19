Supro unveils 3 guitar amp extension cabinets

Supro has announced extension cabinets to match three of its late-'50s-vibed guitar amps, the Black Magick, Comet and Supreme.

The eight-ohm Black Magick cab is available in 1970 12" and 1971 15" configurations, both of which feature a single 75W Supro/Eminence speaker.

Supro's 1700 Supreme Extension Cab, meanwhile, pairs with either the Supreme or Comet, and carries one 12" Supro/Eminence speaker.

The cabs are available now, priced at $459 (Supro 1700 Supreme 1x12), $485 (Supro 1790 Black Magick 1x12) and $499 (Supro 1791 Black Magick 1x15).

See below for full specs

1790 / 1791 Black Magick Extension specs

Supro BD12 12" speaker (1790) / Supro BD15 15" speaker (1791)

8 ohms mono

British cone

2" voice coil

56 oz magnet

75 watts power handling

Made by Eminence in the USA

20.5" W x 8.75" D x 18.125" H - 52 cm x 22.3 cm x 46 cm

28.6 lbs / 13.1 kg (1790) / 29.8 lbs / 13.5 kg (1791)

1700 Supreme Extension Cab specs