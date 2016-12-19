Supro unveils 3 guitar amp extension cabinets

Supro has announced extension cabinets to match three of its late-'50s-vibed guitar amps, the Black Magick, Comet and Supreme.
The eight-ohm Black Magick cab is available in 1970 12" and 1971 15" configurations, both of which feature a single 75W Supro/Eminence speaker.
Read more: Supro Black Magick Reverb 1x12 Combo
Supro's 1700 Supreme Extension Cab, meanwhile, pairs with either the Supreme or Comet, and carries one 12" Supro/Eminence speaker.
The cabs are available now, priced at $459 (Supro 1700 Supreme 1x12), $485 (Supro 1790 Black Magick 1x12) and $499 (Supro 1791 Black Magick 1x15).
See below for full specs, and head over to Supro for more info.
1790 / 1791 Black Magick Extension specs
- Supro BD12 12" speaker (1790) / Supro BD15 15" speaker (1791)
- 8 ohms mono
- British cone
- 2" voice coil
- 56 oz magnet
- 75 watts power handling
- Made by Eminence in the USA
- 20.5" W x 8.75" D x 18.125" H - 52 cm x 22.3 cm x 46 cm
- 28.6 lbs / 13.1 kg (1790) / 29.8 lbs / 13.5 kg (1791)
1700 Supreme Extension Cab specs
- Supro BD12 speaker
- 8 ohms mono
- British cone
- 2" voice coil
- 56 oz magnet
- 75 watts power handling
- Made by Eminence in the USA
- 17.625" W x 7.5" D x 15.5" H - 44.8 cm x 19 x 39.5
- 24 lbs / 10.9 kg