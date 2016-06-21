Summer NAMM 2016: Roland taps Robben Ford for new Blues Cube Tone Capsule

SUMMER NAMM 2016: Joining the ranks of Eric Johnson, Kirk Fletcher and Steve Vai, Robben Ford has lent his tonal talents to Roland's Tone Capsule technology, designing his own Blues Cube capsule.

Designed to replicate Ford's creamy blues lead tones, the Tone Capsule plugs into Blues Cube Artist, Artist 212, Stage and Tour amps - an enthusiastic Ford says he is "fully satisfied" with the results.

The Robben Ford Blues Cube Tone Capsule is available later this year for £255. With such an impressive roster already onboard, we can't imagine who Roland is going to sign up next…