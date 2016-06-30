Summer NAMM 2016: Redesigned 700 and new 800 Deluxe series lead Taylor Guitars' charge

SUMMER NAMM 2016: Taylor Guitars has refreshed its lineup in Nashville, launching a redesigned 700 Series and an all-new deluxe 800 Series, as well as adding new rosewood models to its 400s.

“Here at Taylor Guitars, we are deeply committed to making the best instruments we can in order to inspire musicians and their ongoing musical pursuits,” said Andy Powers, Master Guitar Designer, Taylor Guitars. “This summer, we are thrilled to introduce our latest collection of advanced instruments, and we hope they spark fresh musical experiences.”

The redesigned 700 series

PRESS RELEASE: Taylor’s design team has been hard at work redesigning the company’s rosewood/spruce 700 Series, one of the few remaining guitar classes in the Taylor acoustic line that hasn’t undergone a makeover in the past couple of years.

The redesigned 700 Series features several tonal enhancements including Lutz spruce tops (provides a higher volume ceiling), Performance bracing and protein glue.

With the new 700 Series, players can expect all of rosewood’s musical richness, anchored by a strong fundamental focus that gives back whatever the player puts into the guitar and making these instruments great for the stage.

Aesthetically, the new 700 Series guitars are both rootsy and refined with wood-rich details and other touches that artfully showcase Taylor’s high-end craftsmanship.

The new 700’s feature:

• Optional Western Sunburst Top—The new color gradient features toasted honey-brown hues to complement rosewood’s variegation and the wood binding, top trim and pickguard

• Douglas Fir Herringbone Rosette—Three-ring design incorporates mirrored, bias-cut Douglas fir strips in a herringbone-style motif, integrated with maple/black trim

• Koa Binding—Light, non-figured Hawaiian koa binding includes a back strip

• Half-Herringbone Top Edge Trim—Bias-cut end-grain Douglas fir with maple/blackaccents

• Green Abalone “Reflections” Fretboard Inlay—Inspired by traditional shapes that were recomposed in a fresh way. Each element is a mirrored reflection of its opposing piece, creating a progressive symmetry

• Weathered Brown Pickguard—Mottled brown hues and a matte finish suggest the textured patina of worn leather