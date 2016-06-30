Summer NAMM 2016: Fresh Fender amps including all-new '57 Custom Tweed range
Fender '57 Custom Pro-Amp
SUMMER NAMM 2016: Amongst a slew of announcements this week, Fender has unveiled an entirely new series, and a powerful new addition to its Bassman range.
The '57 Custom Tweed series is a range of unashamed "tone machines" which aim to emulate their original and reissued '57s in tone, while adding the controllability guitarists expect in 2016.
“The ’57 Custom amps capture the essence of the highly-collectible originals, with thoughtful player-centric tweaks added for today’s player,” says Jim Ninesling, Vice President Fender Amplifiers and Pro Audio.
“They represent the culmination of a 12-year journey, from our highly successful ’57 reissues and Eric Clapton Signature amps to the landscape of today. Together with the Bassman 800, we are proud to add them to our expanding amplifier category.”
’57 Custom Pro-Amp (above)
PRESS RELEASE: The 28-watt hand-wired ’57 Custom Pro-Amp replicates classic Fender tone. The combo guitar amplifier is built around a vintage all-tube circuit with rich clarity and smooth overdrive.
The amp features a single 15” 8-ohm Eminence® Special Design speaker, original 5E5A circuit with newly sourced coupling capacitors, 12AY7 preamp tube and Schumacher transformers.
Other features include classic aesthetic appointments comprised of tweed coverings, chickenhead control knobs and a top-mounted control panel. The amplifier also includes a protective cover.
UK RRP: £1,999
Fender '57 Custom Twin-Amp
PRESS RELEASE: The ’57 Custom Twin-Amp is a responsive 40-watt, hand-wired, all-tube combo guitar amp that adds clear, expressive tone to a player’s sound.
Two 12AY7 preamp tubes, are included in the original 5E8A circuit, along with Mercury transformers.
Other features include two newly designed 12” Eminence® Special Design alnico speakers, a pair of dual inputs that accommodates multiple instruments and varying output levels, as well as a protective amp cover.
UK RRP: £2,419
Fender '57 Custom Deluxe
PRESS RELEASE: The two-channel ’57 Custom Deluxe 12-watt combo amplifier was based off of the original highly sought-after collector’s piece.
The classic all-tube 5E3 circuit is updated with premium coupling capacitors, a 12AY7 preamp tube and Mercury Magnetics transformers.
Other features include a newly designed single 12” 8-ohm Eminence® Special Design alnico speaker, improved volume pot tapers on both channels and a protective cover.
UK RRP: £1,639
Fender '57 Custom Champ
PRESS RELEASE: One of the most popular amplifiers lives again in the 5-watt, hand-wired, all-tube ’57 Custom Champ.
The updated Fender 5F1 circuit gives the amp its heightened dynamic response and sweet sounding tube overdrive when pushed. A 12AY7 preamp tube matched to a 6V6 power amp tube generates this in-demand overdrive.
Other features include a single 8” 4-ohm Weber Special Design alnico speaker, dual 1/4” inputs that accommodate a variety of instruments and a protective cover.
UK RRP: £939
Fender Bassman 800 Amp: Launching August 2016
PRESS RELEASE: Designed for the ultimate bass-playing experience, the Bassman 800 offers two versatile channels and extreme Fender tube tones, while mating perfectly with Fender Bassman Pro Neo speaker cabinets.
The foundation of the Bassman 800’s tone is the two-channel tube preamp, which utilizes a pair of premium 12AX7 tubes.
The lightweight (17-lb), 800-watt hybrid amp also includes Vintage and Overdrive preamp channels, XLR line output, tuner output, an effects loop and a footswitch for hands-free channel switching.