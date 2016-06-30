Summer NAMM 2016: Fresh Fender amps including all-new '57 Custom Tweed range

SUMMER NAMM 2016: Amongst a slew of announcements this week, Fender has unveiled an entirely new series, and a powerful new addition to its Bassman range.

The '57 Custom Tweed series is a range of unashamed "tone machines" which aim to emulate their original and reissued '57s in tone, while adding the controllability guitarists expect in 2016.

“The ’57 Custom amps capture the essence of the highly-collectible originals, with thoughtful player-centric tweaks added for today’s player,” says Jim Ninesling, Vice President Fender Amplifiers and Pro Audio.

“They represent the culmination of a 12-year journey, from our highly successful ’57 reissues and Eric Clapton Signature amps to the landscape of today. Together with the Bassman 800, we are proud to add them to our expanding amplifier category.”

’57 Custom Pro-Amp (above)

PRESS RELEASE: The 28-watt hand-wired ’57 Custom Pro-Amp replicates classic Fender tone. The combo guitar amplifier is built around a vintage all-tube circuit with rich clarity and smooth overdrive.

The amp features a single 15” 8-ohm Eminence® Special Design speaker, original 5E5A circuit with newly sourced coupling capacitors, 12AY7 preamp tube and Schumacher transformers.

Other features include classic aesthetic appointments comprised of tweed coverings, chickenhead control knobs and a top-mounted control panel. The amplifier also includes a protective cover.

UK RRP: £1,999