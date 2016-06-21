Summer NAMM 2016: ESP unveils Metallica Master Of Puppets guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2016: Following in the footsteps of 2014's Ride The Lightning model, ESP has unveiled the limited-edition LTD Master Of Puppets guitar, in honour of the 30th anniversary of Metallica's thrash monster.

Aside from the striking cover art, other 'tallica touches include an ESP form-fit case with Metallica logo, certificate of authenticity from ESP and, naturally, a Metallica fingerboard inlay.

The guitar itself pairs an alder body with bolt-on maple neck and ebony fingerboard, plus a TOM bridge and string-through body. Two EMG 81 active humbuckers are onboard, of course, meaning this electric will require an, ahem, battery.

Only 400 LTD Master Of Puppets models will be made, so prep your wallets now for the damage (inc) when they drop over the coming months.