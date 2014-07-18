Summer NAMM 2014: ESP introduces new Metallica and Jeff Hanneman models
LTD 'Ride The Lightning'
For summer NAMM 2014, ESP Guitars has lifted the lid on two new tribute guitars for metal legends Metallica and Slayer axeman Jeff Hanneman, both of which will be available in the UK later this year.
The limited-edition LTD 'Ride The Lightning' model has been created to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of Metallica's second album, and features an appropriately lightning-heavy finish that pays tribute to that iconic album.
Spec-wise, the guitar features an alder body with bolt-on maple neck, ebony fingerboard, as well as EMG 60/81 humbuckers and a tune-o-matic bridge. There's also a rather eye-catching Metallica logo at the 12th fret, and each guitar includes an ESP case with Metallica logo and a certificate of authenticity.
If you fancy riding – or indeed playing – the lightning, you'd better act fast, though: ESP plans to produce a mere 300 of these models worldwide. Check out the ESP Guitars website for more info.
LTD JH Tribute 2014 Urban Camo
Released in conjunction with the estate of Jeff Hanneman, the limited-edition LTD JH Tribute 2014 Urban Camo is based on Hanneman's iconic 'urban camo' ESP.
This is the first time Hanneman's 'urban camouflage' finish has appeared on an LTD guitar, and features a number of the guitarist's other preferences, too, including a Kahler Hybrid vibrato and EMG 85/81 pickups.
Elsewhere, the Tribute 2014 features a neck-through body design with a 648mm (25.5-inch) scale, plus an alder body, maple neck and ebony fretboard. Other unique features include fingerboard inlays with 'H Dagger' fret markers and a '1964-2013' 12th-fret inlay, as well as a certificate of authenticity.
Some of the proceeds from sales of the new model will go to the Wounded Warrior Project, a charity Hanneman strongly supported.Hanneman was an ESP endorsee since 2000, before his untimely passing on May 2, 2013 at age 49. Check out the ESP Guitars website for more info.