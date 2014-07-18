Summer NAMM 2014: ESP introduces new Metallica and Jeff Hanneman models

For summer NAMM 2014, ESP Guitars has lifted the lid on two new tribute guitars for metal legends Metallica and Slayer axeman Jeff Hanneman, both of which will be available in the UK later this year.

The limited-edition LTD 'Ride The Lightning' model has been created to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of Metallica's second album, and features an appropriately lightning-heavy finish that pays tribute to that iconic album.

Spec-wise, the guitar features an alder body with bolt-on maple neck, ebony fingerboard, as well as EMG 60/81 humbuckers and a tune-o-matic bridge. There's also a rather eye-catching Metallica logo at the 12th fret, and each guitar includes an ESP case with Metallica logo and a certificate of authenticity.

If you fancy riding – or indeed playing – the lightning, you'd better act fast, though: ESP plans to produce a mere 300 of these models worldwide. Check out the ESP Guitars website for more info.