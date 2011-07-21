Summer NAMM 2011: Planet Waves launches Beatles Guitar Tattoos

Image 1 of 6 "A replica of the infamous Sgt Pepper's drumhead, this tattoo will make any Beatles fan feel nostalgic." Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band Image 2 of 6 "Two tattoos in one, get each Beatle walking across Abbey Road in both black and light blue." Abbey Road Image 3 of 6 "The ever-familiar Revolution artwork comes in various sizes, offering four iconic red and black tattoos." Revolution Image 4 of 6 "Features a psychedelic yellow submarine from the famous album. Also includes two Beatles Logos in yellow." Yellow Submarine Image 5 of 6 "Offering two tattoos in one, The Beatles Logo comes in light blue or black to complement any guitar." The Beatles logo Image 6 of 6 "Displaying the faces of each legendary Beatle, this vibrant decal is sure to stand out on any guitar!" Get Back

If you don't love The Beatles, you are dead inside. That is a medical fact. Now you can show the world that you love the Fab Four with a new range of officially-licensed Beatles Guitar Tattoos from Planet Waves.

Here's the official skinny:

"Planet Waves is proud to announce the exciting launch of Beatles Guitar Tattoos. These retro and nostalgic designs provide historical Beatles artwork to celebrate the music and artistry of the ever-influential band. These Guitar Tattoos from Planet Waves are sure to set players apart. Now guitars can be easily customized without expensive paint jobs!

"'Anyone that knows me knows that I have been a devoted Beatles fan from the beginning,' says D'Addario & Company CEO, Jim D'Addario. 'I understand what the Beatles meant to music and the industry, and I am thrilled to share this new collection of Guitar Tattoos to complement our line of straps and picks. What a great way to share with other faithful Beatles fans around the world!'

"The Beatles Guitar Tattoos will retail for $6.49 and will be available from 15 July 2011.

"For more information on Planet Waves' Beatles gear, including the best-selling straps and picks, please visit www.daddario.com/beatles. For more information on Planet Waves' full line of products, visit www.planetwaves.com. For more information on the Beatles, please visit www.thebeatles.com."