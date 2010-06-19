Home News Summer NAMM 2010: Orange Amplifiers stand in pictures By Joe Bosso 2010-06-19T11:37:00.169Z The OPC comes to Nashville Shares The Orange stand: Nashville gets some high-voltage vitamin C That Orange glow... Prev Page 1 of 8 Next Prev Page 1 of 8 Next It's the computer that thinks it's an amplifier - available in August The OPC Prev Page 2 of 8 Next Prev Page 2 of 8 Next You can plug the OPC into any size monitor. The OPC gets hooked up Prev Page 3 of 8 Next Prev Page 3 of 8 Next For a computer, it sure looks easy to use The OPC's control panel Prev Page 4 of 8 Next Prev Page 4 of 8 Next Available in August, the TH30 delivers 30 watts of EL84 power The TH30 combo Prev Page 5 of 8 Next Prev Page 5 of 8 Next The TH30 comes as a stand-alone head too. Ships in August The TH30 head Prev Page 6 of 8 Next Prev Page 6 of 8 Next A Tiny Terror Hard Wired Edition threatens a PPC212-OB cabinet Tiny Terror Prev Page 7 of 8 Next Prev Page 7 of 8 Next Damon Waller, managing director of Orange, shows off Rockerverb 50 and 100-watt MKII heads and PPC 412 cabs. Get this man a guitar! The Orange Rocker Prev Page 8 of 8 Next Prev Page 8 of 8 Next Shares