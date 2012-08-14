Suhr unveils limited edition Korina Flame
Bengal Burst finish
Check out these images of the Korina Flame from US guitar-makers Suhr. The new model takes it's name from the beautiful flame maple that caps the body and, as is often the case with Suhr products, it's being produced in an extremely limited run of just 70 instruments. Click through the gallery for a closer look.
Chili Pepper Red finish
Flame maple top
Pickups
Bridge
Headstock
