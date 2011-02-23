Suhr releases Guthrie Govan Antique Modern signature electric

Image 1 of 3 Suhr Guthrie Govan Antique Modern Image 2 of 3 Suhr Guthrie Govan Antique Modern Image 3 of 3 Suhr Guthrie Govan Antique Modern

Hot off the guitar blogosphere today is a new Guthrie Govan signature Suhr, the Antique Modern. The master shredder has switched from mahogany (on the Suhr Guthrie Govan SN) to a basswood body, maple top and maple neck combination, which - along with the hardware - has been treated to an antique finish.

Essential spec:

Basswood Body

3/16 Plain Maple Top

Modern Elliptical GG .800 - .850 neck

Jumbo Stainless Steel frets

Gotoh 510 bridge

Sperzel locking tuners

Pickups: neck JST SSV, Middle JST ML, Bridge SSH+

Finish: 2 tone Tobacco Burst, medium aging, nitro-cellulose lacquer

(From Mark McGuigan via Guitarnoize)