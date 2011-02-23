Suhr releases Guthrie Govan Antique Modern signature electric

Image 1 of 3
Suhr Guthrie Govan Antique Modern
Image 2 of 3
Suhr Guthrie Govan Antique Modern
Image 3 of 3
Suhr Guthrie Govan Antique Modern
Hot off the guitar blogosphere today is a new Guthrie Govan signature Suhr, the Antique Modern. The master shredder has switched from mahogany (on the Suhr Guthrie Govan SN) to a basswood body, maple top and maple neck combination, which - along with the hardware - has been treated to an antique finish.
Essential spec:
- Basswood Body
- 3/16 Plain Maple Top
- Modern Elliptical GG .800 - .850 neck
- Jumbo Stainless Steel frets
- Gotoh 510 bridge
- Sperzel locking tuners
- Pickups: neck JST SSV, Middle JST ML, Bridge SSH+
- Finish: 2 tone Tobacco Burst, medium aging, nitro-cellulose lacquer
(From Mark McGuigan via Guitarnoize)