Suhr releases Guthrie Govan Antique Modern signature electric

The master shredder gets a new 'antiqued' model

Hot off the guitar blogosphere today is a new Guthrie Govan signature Suhr, the Antique Modern. The master shredder has switched from mahogany (on the Suhr Guthrie Govan SN) to a basswood body, maple top and maple neck combination, which - along with the hardware - has been treated to an antique finish.

Essential spec:

  • Basswood Body
  • 3/16 Plain Maple Top
  • Modern Elliptical GG .800 - .850 neck
  • Jumbo Stainless Steel frets
  • Gotoh 510 bridge
  • Sperzel locking tuners
  • Pickups: neck JST SSV, Middle JST ML, Bridge SSH+
  • Finish: 2 tone Tobacco Burst, medium aging, nitro-cellulose lacquer

