Strymon teases Riverside Multistage Drive guitar effects pedal

Few companies get pedal nerds' hearts racing like Strymon, so the announcement of a new stompbox is very exciting indeed - and we're getting ready to embrace the Riverside Multistage Drive.

Teased via a blurry image on the Strymon website, the Riverside Drive occupies the same twin-footswitch format as the likes of the DIG and Flint, and features a quintet of knobs, along with two switches. Oh, and it's yellow.

Up until now, Strymon's stompboxes have dealt entirely in the digital realm, so whether the Riverside will break into the analogue sector (à la Empress's MultiDrive) or face off against Source Audio's digital dirts is yet to be seen.

The pedal is likely to appear at the company's annual Strymon Social, which takes place on Saturday 22 October.

Whatever happens, we'll be dropping the knowledge ASAP…