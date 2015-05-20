Strymon announces DIG dual digital delay pedal

Despite already boasting two world-beating delay pedals in its catalogue - the TimeLine and El Capistan - Strymon has announced another: the DIG dual digital delay.

As well as three delay voicings based on rack units from the 80s (adaptive delta modulation, 12-bit pulse code modulation and high-resolution 24/96), the DIG offers two simultaneous delays, which interact with each other via five rhythmic subdivisions (triplet, eighth note, dotted eighth, dotted quarter and golden ratio) and three delay routing options (series, parallel, ping pong).

Read more: Strymon Magento

Strymon has also packed the DIG with two modulation settings, plus onboard tap tempo, while holding down the tap footswitch enables circular repeats, where the repeats maintain the same volume and repeat indefinitely.

Elsewhere, the DIG features Strymon's usual stereo inputs and outputs, plus an expression out and Favorite switch compatibility.

The DIG will be available at the end of May, and is available to pre-order from the Strymon website for $299 (£192). Check out the video above to see/hear it in action.