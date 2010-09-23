Steve Morse to perform with The Les Paul Trio

In an intimate club setting, Steve Morse will prove that 'Les' is more

Deep Purple guitarist (and all-around six-string legend) Steve Morse usually plays to stadium crowds these days. However, next week, the venerated picker will perform a four-date run of shows in New York City at the intimate Iridium Jazz Club with The Steve Morse Band, and will cap things off by sitting in with The Les Paul Trio.

Should you be in the Big Apple from 1 - 4 October, you can catch Morse at the spot where Les Paul himself performed for over 12 years. On the final night, 20 percent of the door will go to The Les Paul Foundation.

For more information, visit the official Iridium Jazz Club website.