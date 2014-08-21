Splurge, save, steal: tech-heavy guitars

SPLURGE: Few guitarists have rammed as much tech into their instruments as Muse’s Matt Bellamy, and this latest signature model from Manson continues that tradition.

It comes fitted with a Fernandes FSK 407 Sustainer system and killswitch, while the MIDI screen controller is ready to operate a Korg Kaoss Pad or DigiTech Whammy out of the box - supermassive!

4 out of 5