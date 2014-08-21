Splurge, save, steal: tech-heavy guitars
Manson MB-1S
SPLURGE: Few guitarists have rammed as much tech into their instruments as Muse’s Matt Bellamy, and this latest signature model from Manson continues that tradition.
It comes fitted with a Fernandes FSK 407 Sustainer system and killswitch, while the MIDI screen controller is ready to operate a Korg Kaoss Pad or DigiTech Whammy out of the box - supermassive!
4 out of 5
Line 6 JTV-69
SAVE: Not content with modelling a museum’s worth of classic guitars, the JTV-69 also packs in a ton of extra tech.
The rotary control on the upper horn allows you to instantly access alternate tunings, while you also get hum-free pickups and the ability to create your own custom instruments using Line 6’s Variax Workbench HD software.
4 out of 5
Peavey AT-200
STEAL: The AT-200 is the first guitar to feature Antares’ extremely hi-tech all-digital Auto-Tune technology built in, but don’t hold that against it.
What that means for the guitar player is perfect tuning and intonation across the fretboard, alternate tunings on tap and, with the help of Antares’ update packs, a host of pickup and guitar models, too.
4.5 out of 5