SnapDrive modular guitar effects system previewed

SnapDrive is a new modular concept in guitar effect pedals. It comprises a range of 'blocks' that can clipped onto a circuit board in any order you like (no soldering required) so that you can quickly and easily create your desired effects chain.

As you'll see in the video above, SnapDrive is still very much a protoype at the moment (take no notice of the design) but developers Emil Kirilov and George Kirthev hope to put more work into the project and eventually put it into production.

(Via Sonic State)