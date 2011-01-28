Slash thinks Axl Rose's greatest lead singer accolade is "pretty f*cking cool"

Slash has given his opinion on former Guns N' Roses bandmate Axl Rose being voted as the greatest lead singer of all time in MusicRadar's poll. And considering the pair's rocky relationship, it's not what you might think. In fact Slash - ever the gentlemen - thinks it's "pretty f*cking cool."



"I thought that was actually pretty f*cking cool," Slash told EW.com when confronted with our poll result.

"All things considered, we may have had our differences and this and that and the other, but I will never undermine the fact that I thought Guns N' Roses, when it was originally together, was one of the best rock bands, and Axl has always in my mind been one of the best frontmen/lyricists in rock and roll, period."

When asked if Axl would have got Slash's vote, the guitarist replied: "I never stop to even think about it - there's him, Roger Daltrey, Steven Tyler, Robert Plant, Mick Jagger… I'd probably say Mick Jagger, only because Mick has been doing it for so long and he's one of the most charismatic frontmen of all time."

"But if I had a Top 5, Axl would be in there. And John Lennon…"

You can read the full interview with Slash (which was also flagged-up yesterday by Glee creator Ryan Murphy) on EW.com. Or check out the poll results for the full rundown: The 30 greatest lead singers of all time.