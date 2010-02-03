Slash solo album details and tracklisting announced

UPDATE: Read the track-by-track guide to Slash's debut solo album in his own words here!



PRESS RELEASE: In what will be his first true solo album, rock icon Slash announced today his album, 'Slash', will be released in the UK on 10 May 2010 through Roadrunner Records.

The album features an all-star roster of guest musicians including Ian Astbury, Chris Cornell, Rocco DeLuca, Fergie, Dave Grohl, Myles Kennedy, Kid Rock, Lemmy Kilmister, Adam Levine of Maroon 5, Duff McKagan, M Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop, and Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother.

A major undertaking for Slash, he enlisted services of producing partner Eric Valentine (Queens Of The Stone Age, The All-American Rejects) and compiled a rhythm section of bassist Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction) and drummer Josh Freese (Nine Inch Nails). Slash handled the majority of arranging and songwriting duties and hand-picked each guest artist. The album's guests worked collaboratively with Slash to round out the song.

"The idea was really simple in the beginning," said Slash. "These are all artists I wanted to work with - that I thought it would be amazing to do something creative and collaborative. And I was so impressed with what everyone brought to the table. They were all so committed to doing a good job. And we had a lot of fun making these songs."

In the UK, 'Slash' will also see Roadrunner Records enter into a unique and innovative association with a UK media partner - the special-interest media group, Future.

In a brand new concept in record distribution the standard album release will be preceded by a 'fan pack', in which the Roadrunner Records album will be bundled together with a highly-collectable special issue of Future Publishing's Classic Rock magazine dedicated to Slash's career.

The Slash 'Fan Pack' featuring his debut solo album from Roadrunner Records, along with a 132-page Classic Rock Presents: Slash special will have a cover price of £14.99 and will be available on magazine newsstands nationwide, in over 3000 non conventional music retail outlets such as WHSmith, all supermarket chains and many independent high street newsagents.

Slash is widely considered one of the greatest rock guitar players of all time. He has received countless accolades and awards including a 2007 star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside his idols Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix.

An original member of iconic rock band Guns N' Roses, Slash helped the band create signature sounds like the guitar riff of #1 hit Sweet Child O' Mine and Welcome To The Jungle. The band dominated the 1980s and '90s music scene selling more than 100 million albums worldwide and ushered in a decade of hard charging rock music.

After the band's break-up, Slash went on to critical acclaim in his personal project Slash's Snakepit, and global success with supergroup Velvet Revolver. He has been widely sought after by the biggest musicians of all time, performing with everyone from Michael Jackson to Stevie Wonder to Ray Charles.

Slash is one of the marquee playable characters in Guitar Hero III, has two signature Gibson guitars in his name, and authored his own top-selling biography Slash in 2007.

1. Ghost (Ian Astbury)

2. Beautiful Dangerous (Fergie)

3. Nothing To Say (M Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold)

4. Crucify The Dead (Ozzy Osbourne)

5. Promise (Chris Cornell)

6. By The Sword (Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother)

7. Doctor Alibi (Lemmy Kilmister)

8. Saint Is A Sinner Too (Rocco De Luca)

9. Watch This (Dave Grohl/Duff McKagan)

10. I Hold On (Kid Rock)

11. Gotten (Adam Levine)

12. We're All Gonna Die (Iggy Pop)

13. Starlight (Myles Kennedy)

Classic Rock Presents: Slash 'Fan Pack' will have the above tracklisting and also feature two exclusive bonus tracks:



Baby Can't Drive (Alice Cooper/Nicole Scherzinger)

Paradise City (Fergie/Cypress Hill)

"Slash" is released in the UK through Roadrunner Records on 10 May 2010.

Classic Rock Presents: Slash "Fan pack" is released on the 7 April 2010.

For more information, visit www.slashonline.com

