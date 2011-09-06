Slash set to open new GuitarGuitar store in Epsom

PRESS RELEASE: Few men define rock 'n' roll, the idols that were pinned to the bedroom walls of a generation. Of these men, one stands out from the crowd, a true icon, an inspiration that every young guitarist dreamed they could one day meet. Finally, that dream is a reality. Get ready to pinch yourself, because the news is confirmed, Slash, one of the greatest guitarists of all time is heading to the UK this September to personally open the finest guitar haven in the south - GUITARGUITAR.

Slash, the Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver axeman, renowned for his low slung aviator style and legendary licks, is flying into the UK to be at GUITARGUITAR's Epsom store from 2:30-5:00pm on Thursday 15 September for autograph signing and most importantly to 'slash the sash' and open the largest guitar emporium in the UK!

This is a strictly invite only event but GUITARGUITAR are offering a handful of lucky winners the chance to bag a wristband, allowing them access to meet the man himself. Want to get in?

Log onto www.guitarguitar.co.uk/meetslash and www.facebook.com/guitarguitaruk to enter.

Sponsored by the legendary Jim Dunlop - maker of Slash's signature Cry Baby wah, Slash: The Ribbon - it's sure to be a momentous event for any guitar fan, so don't delay, enter now to be in with a chance to witness one of the guitar all-time greats in your back yard!

This exclusive, invitation only event will celebrate the expansion of GUITARGUITAR to Epsom, the fifth and biggest instalment from the GUITARGUITAR team who began their quest to deliver the ultimate selection of guitar products in Edinburgh and now supply the music scenes in Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham.

With over 1100 guitars on the wall GUITARGUITAR Epsom is a paradise for guitarists; offering all the big names musicians love, as well as the UK's hottest boutique products.

In addition, to celebrate the opening of the Epsom store, GUITARGUITAR has partnered with one of Surrey's foremost charities, Love of Learning, to make available five exclusive signed Slash signature Dunlop guitar pedals.

The pedals will be sold on a first, come, first served, basis for a limited period only, at a cost of £200 each. So don't delay, call Nigel or Mike at GUITARGUITAR on 01372 730578 to pre-order your pedal today.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit GuitarGuitar

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter