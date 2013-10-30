Six of the best: recent releases
PRS S2 Starla
A single-cutaway mahogany solidbody USA PRS with twin humbuckers and a very un-PRS- like Bigsby B50 vibrato.
We said: “Few players won’t enjoy its evocative, classic voice. It’s the guitar that might turn doubters on to PRS”
Read PRS S2 Starla review
For more information visit the official PRS website.
BUY: PRS S2 Starla currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
USA: Sweetwater
FR: Thomann
Fender Classic Series'60s Stratocaster Lacquer
Mexican-made, nitrocellulose- finished, alder-bodied, rosewood-’board Stratocaster with vintage-style pickups.
We said: “The best made, best value, vintage-inspired Strats to come out of Fender”
Read Fender Classic Series’60s Stratocaster Lacquer review
For more information visit the official Fender website.
BUY: Fender Classic Series’60s Stratocaster Lacquer currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
FR: Star's Music | Woodbrass
Ibanez AT10P
This signature electric for all- round guitar god Andy Timmons comes with an alder body, maple neck, Wilkinson vibrato, and three DiMarzio humbuckers for versatile rock tones.
We said: “The traditional looks of this guitar may well attract some Ibanez floating voters. It sounds great and plays wonderfully well too”
Read Ibanez AT10P review
For more information visit the official Ibanez website.
BUY: Ibanez AT10P currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
FR: Woodbrass
Gibson SG '60s Tribute
Great-value SG with slim ’60s profile neck, two BurstBucker pickups and the marvellous Min- ETune automated tuning system.
We said: “The refined, articulate BurstBuckers add a touch of class to a guitar that punches quite far above its price division”
Read Gibson SG '60s Tribute review
For more information visit official Gibson website.
BUY: Gibson SG '60s Tribute currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
FR: Thomann | Star's Music | Woodbrass
LTD EC-1000 EverTune
Korean-made mahogany single-cut with EMG 60 and 81active pickups and EverTune bridge system, which ensures perfect tuning and intonation.
We said: “A great metal and rock guitar – and the EverTune bridge works, increasing the musicality of you and your guitar at a stroke”
Read LTD EC-1000 EverTune review
For more information visit the official ESP website.
BUY: LTD EC-1000 EverTune currently available from:
UK: Thomann
USA: Sweetwater
FR: Thomann
Godin 5th Avenue Composer GT
A single-cut hollowbody archtop electric with laminated Canadian wild cherry body and single humbucker, aimed at jazz players.
We said: “This ‘student’ version of the 5th Avenue Jazz looks and sounds extremely attractive if you want old-school tonality”
Read Godin 5th Avenue Composer GT review
For more information visit the official Godin website.
BUY: Godin 5th Avenue Composer GT currently available from:
USA: Sweetwater