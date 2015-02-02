Six of the best: modulation pedals
DLS RotoSIM
This USA-made boutique rotary speaker simulator may have a boutique price tag, but it also has a beautifully simple, uncluttered design and offers lots of adjustment options, including seven inside the chassis. Authentic voicing and flexibility make this a great pro choice.
We said: “A charmingly uncluttered user interface, cool sound and smooth operation from a great boutique US pedal.”
Read our DLS RotoSIM review
For more information visit the official DLS website.
Strymon Mobius
Strymon makes some of the classiest effects available, and the Mobius tackles a wide range of classic modulations from the last five decades, while extending their versatility. There are 200 presets based on 12 different effects types, which are all easily accessible and tweakable during a performance.
We said: “Vintage sounds in a practical package, the Mobius is a class act.”
Read our Strymon Mobius review
BUY: Strymon Mobius currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | DV247
For more information visit the official Strymon website.
Z.Vex Vexter Super Seek Trem
Quirky is Z.Vex’s core business, and the Super Seek Trem is definitely way out there. It’s best understood seen as a step sequencer with 16 separate volume pots, which creates complex rhythmic patterns. It may not be one for the blues jam, but the results can be spectacular, and your experiments can be stored for future use.
We said: “Tremolo taken an awful lot further than your standard box can go.”
Read our Z.Vex Vexter Super Seek Trem review
BUY: Z.Vex Vexter Super Seek Trem currently available from:
UK: Thomann
For more information visit the official Z.Vex website.
Source Audio SoundBlox 2 Orbital Modulator
This pedalboard-friendly modulation machine offers access to two modulation effects via two footswitches, with the effects chosen from a range of choruses, phasers and flangers. You can mix tremolo in with any effect, and you can even control parameters using Hot Hand motion-sensor rings.
We said: “Compact, affordable and with access to two effects, this is also a highly practical space saver.”
Read our Source Audio SoundBlox 2 Orbital Modulator review
For more information visit the official Source Audio website.
Amptweaker SwirlPool
Taking its cue from sycnhronised tremolo and vibrato circuits from vintage 60s amp designs, the SwirlPool offers both effects in controllable combinations. Its very musical sounds range from swirly vibes to choppy or throbby trem, and plenty more besides.
We said: “Fantastic vintage trem and vibrato sounds. An inspired deviation from standard pedals.”
Read our Amptweaker SwirlPool review
For more information visit the official Amptweaker website.
Blackstar HT-Modulation
Blackstar’s HT range of effects all feature a valve in their circuitry, to add a measure of saturation to their output. You have no fewer than eight modulation effects to choose from here, with adjustable speed, additional effects-specific functions and footswitchable control.
We said: “Offers an easy-to-dial-in range of modulations, with the bonus of added valve warmth.”
Read our Blackstar HT-Modulation review
BUY: Blackstar HT-Modulation currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
For more information visit the official Blackstar website.