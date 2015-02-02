Six of the best: modulation pedals

This USA-made boutique rotary speaker simulator may have a boutique price tag, but it also has a beautifully simple, uncluttered design and offers lots of adjustment options, including seven inside the chassis. Authentic voicing and flexibility make this a great pro choice.

We said: “A charmingly uncluttered user interface, cool sound and smooth operation from a great boutique US pedal.”

For more information visit the official DLS website.