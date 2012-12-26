Six Of The Best: flame topped guitars
Carvin FG1 Frank Gambale
The FG-1 is fusion great Frank Gambale’s signature 335-alike, with a smaller body shape.
We said: “Constructed from mahogany, with a slip-matched 4A maple top, it sounds somewhere between a quality solidbody and an ES-335”
Hagstrom Super Swede Flame
This is the best Super Swede yet. Its Cosmic Black Burst finish is contrasted with maple binding.
We said: “An open-sounding amplified performance means it offers viable competition in the single-cutaway electric stakes”
PRS P22
This hybrid electric with LR Baggs piezo system for acoustic sounds is flashy, with a faded finish under blue stain revealing the maple.
We said: “If you want to add some acoustic textures to your sound, the P22 is one of the most elegant solutions available. It costs a substantial amount, but it’s very hard to find fault with”
Gibson Les Paul Standard 2012
Gibson’s latest update to the Les Paul Standard has a slip-matched AAA-grade flamed maple top beneath a nitrocellulose finish.
We said: “The new Standard is two guitars in one: a vintage- informed modern ’Paul, with expanded tones if you need them... A very well-made guitar”
Fender Select Series Stratocaster HSS
Fender’s luxury Strat teams an alder body with a 3mm flamed- maple facing and an Antique Burst and nitrocellulose finish.
We said: “A classy, big-sounding Strat with a beefy sonic range, and a classic ‘modded vintage’ vibe”
Collings I35LC
Collings’ high-end scaled-down, thinline semi has a laminated maple top, back and sides with a solid-maple centre block, and unimpeachable build quality.
We said: “Collings redefines the term ‘boutique guitar’. One of the finest thinline semis we’ve played”
