Six of the best: classy guitars
D'Angelico EX-SS
The D’Angelico marque has produced some of the most breathtakingly stylish guitars ever created, but being able to afford one has traditionally been a stumbling block. Now, though, the company’s sumptuous new semi-hollow EX-SS and hollowbody EXL-1 models make the dream a tantalising reality, for around £1,000.
We said: “More compact and hollow-sounding than an ES-335; a superb all-round vibe-y electric”
Read D’Angelico EX-SS review
4.5 out of 5
For more information visit the official D'Angelico website.
Fender Select Series Carved Top Jazzmaster
This Jazzmaster is part of Fender’s Select Series range, and recasts the venerable indie-rock favourite to include a flame- maple top, Adjust-o-matic bridge, Wide Range Special humbucking pickups and a ‘channel-bound’ compound-radius fingerboard.
We said: “Continues Fender’s riposte to high-end luthiers – you can see the flair and enjoyment that’s gone into the design”
For more information visit the official Fender website.
Gibson Luther Dickinson ES-335
This recent signature-model ES-335, for North Mississippi Allstars guitarist Luther Dickinson, adds a dash of the unusual: Alnico II ‘dog ear’ P-90s, a Bigsby B7, and a finish that mirrors a vintage ES-175 owned by Dickinson’s father.
We said: “The Bigsby B7 works beautifully, and contributes a less banjo-like acoustic response than a hardtail ES-335 – a seriously desirable guitar”
For more information visit the official Gibson website.
Vigier Excalibur Special Limited Edition
The scrunched aluminium finish of this limited-edition Vigier is the icing on the cake of a guitar that has always impressed over seven incarnations since 1994. Superb build quality and instrumental rock-oriented playability and tone make this a winner.
We said: “Whether you like shred, funk or rock, make sure this eye-popping modern classic doesn’t pass you by”
Read Vigier Excalibur Special Limited Edition review
4 out of 5
For more information visit the official Vigier website.
Gretsch G6139CB Falcon Center-Block Single Cutaway
With its reputation for histrionics and turning in troubled performances while remaining
timeless, capricious and insanely desirable, Gretsch’s White Falcon will always be the guitar world’s Marilyn Monroe. Gretsch’s 2013 feedback-suppressing Center- Block versions just made us fall in love all over again.
We said: “A real looker with feel, vibe and sounds all its own. Scary price, scintillating guitar”
Read Gretsch G6139CB Falcon Center-Block Single Cutaway review
3.5 out of 5
For more information visit the official Gretsch website.
PRS Paul's Guitar
This showpiece PRS may look superficially similar to the classic Custom 22, but there’s nearly two decades of constant progress on show here. Sound-wise, it’s a step forward, even from the recent 408 – we believe we have a new PRS tonal favourite.
We said: “Covering earthy jazz tones, sweet Fender-y cleans, classic rock... The sounds are spectacular. And it will hold its value, too”
Read PRS Paul’s Guitar review
4.5 out of 5
For more information visit the official PRS website.