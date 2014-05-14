Six of the best: classy guitars

The D’Angelico marque has produced some of the most breathtakingly stylish guitars ever created, but being able to afford one has traditionally been a stumbling block. Now, though, the company’s sumptuous new semi-hollow EX-SS and hollowbody EXL-1 models make the dream a tantalising reality, for around £1,000.

We said: “More compact and hollow-sounding than an ES-335; a superb all-round vibe-y electric”

4.5 out of 5

