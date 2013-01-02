Six Of The Best: accessories
Line 6 Mobile In and Mobile POD app
This POD on the move is a brilliant portable practice and recording resource for guitarists that’s packed with presets.
Joyo Effects
This range of no-nonsense value-for-money effects pedals includes Chorus, Boost, Vintage Overdrive, Analog Delay, Hot Plexi and Tremolo units. The tone-to-value ratio is through the roof.
Planet Waves Action Capo
This spring-loaded, micro-adjustable capo works well on electric and acoustic guitars. It’s cleverly designed and offers great value for money.
TC Electronic PolyTune Mini
This pocket-sized polyphonic tuner works like a charm. It’ll be a welcome Christmas bonus for the space-conscious pedalboard- obsessive in your life. (That’s you!)
Jim Dunlop Sturdy Stand D42MS
A nifty solution for mounting your iPad on your mic stand, so you can use any number of apps onstage or when recording. Not cheap, but extremely useful.
Ahead Custom Molded Earplugs
DIY noise protection – stick the ‘putty’ in your ears, and 10 minutes later, you’ll have a pair of highly effective earplugs. Fun and functional.
