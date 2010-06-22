More

Sheryl Crow remembers Michael Jackson on new album

By

Crow pays tribute to Michael Jackson on her upcoming 100 Miles From Memphis
Crow pays tribute to Michael Jackson on her upcoming 100 Miles From Memphis (Image credit: ROBERT SORBO/Reuters/Corbis)

Sheryl Crow pays tribute to the late Michael Jackson, one year after his death, on her upcoming album, 100 Miles From Memphis.

The country-rocker's new record has more than a little R&B flavor to it, and certain to be a stand-out cut is Crow's version of The Jackson 5's I Want You Back, which Crow describes as "a sort of homage."

Talking to the BBC, the 48-year-old singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist said, "Like so many other people, I didn't really weigh the importance of his presence until he was gone. The Jackson 5's ABC record was the first album I ever owned, and Michael ended up giving me my first gig as a back-up singer."

'Tis true. During Jackson's Bad Tour, which ran from September 1987 to January 1989, Crow was a backup vocalist, and even shared the spotlight with Michael (as seen in the video below - dig that big hair!).

Despite the feel-good nature of I Want You Back, Crow said, "It was a bitter-sweet moment for me to sing that song with the experience that I'd had with him."