Seventh heaven: the stunning vintage guitars of London's Seven Decades show

Tonally, do you find every vintage guitar has its own unique sound and feel?

MR: "Hugely! If they're right and if they're good, they just sound amazing. They all have their own personality so they're all very different. You can feel when you're playing an alder body compared to an ash body.

"This show is like dodging bullets every second because you've got guitars coming at you all the time" - Michael Ross

"It can all depend on the quality of the build, the type and age of the wood, and the quality of the pickups and the way they're hand-wound. As with any quality instrument, they get better over time, just like a great violin or a great piano."

Playing around 20 different classic guitars across 40-plus stylistically diverse tracks must be an incredible challenge...

MR: "From a technical point of view, it's the most unnatural ground to be in, because you're taking 25 guitars and you're going up there and having to play them like you really mean it on every one!

"We all have our favourite guitars. I mean, we've got a '57 Goldtop, which is a stunning guitar, but personally I could just play the '57 Strat all day long!

"This show is like dodging bullets every second because you've got guitars coming at you all the time. The transitions can be hard work, but our crew have just come off tour with Foo Fighters. You can trust these guys and they do a great job passing me the guitars and looking after them all.

"Also, no matter how much you rehearse for it all, these guitars have different output levels and, technically, you've got to be able to handle all of that. It is literally like crossing no man's land and then you've actually got to arrive at something that is presentable!

"When we were writing the 335 section, we got to a certain point and we were like, 'We're going to have to play Cliffs Of Dover by Eric Johnson...' and the thought of that was daunting, in terms of delivering it on a guitar that you don't expect it to be on. But that is the story and that's why you've got to do it."

Mike, is there a song in the set that you find the most difficult to play?

MR: "The hardest one for me is Heaven Knows I'm Miserable [Now] by Johnny Marr [The Smiths]. It beats me up every time. It kills me..."

"We think that this nexus between the history of the guitar and the history of music has really, really big appeal" - Phil Hylander

PH: "But then you didn't grow up listening to The Smiths like I did..."

MR: "You say, 'Can you stop playing it like Nile Rodgers?'"

PH: "Yeah, I have said, 'It's not meant to be that funky!'"

How much improvisation is there during the show?

MR: "It's all about that, because if there's no improvisation, what's the point? None of the songs you're hearing were played the same live as they were in the studio by all these artists. With Whole Lotta Love - listen to the recorded version and then listen to Zep do it live. It's all over the place, it's mental and that's what it's all about!"

PH: "The show is meant to be quite edgy. Any live band performance is meant to be edgy and that's where this differs from a pure West End kind of show."

Where are you aiming to take Seven Decades in the future?

PH: "We think that this nexus between the history of the guitar and the history of music, and the incredible sustainability of this design and this invention has really, really big appeal beyond just guitar players and guitar fans."

MR: "We've played here [at Wilton's Music Hall] seven times and pretty much sold it out seven times and the audience reaction has been really encouraging. We've had children coming to see it right the way through to 70 year olds. It's an education for many people."

PH: "We think this show really lends itself to big theatres, but theatres where people will take the time to listen to the story as well as just the music, places like the Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall... big venues that have a kind of legacy of respect for what's happening onstage. That really makes sense to us."