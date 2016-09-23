Scott Holiday talks Rival Sons' Hollow Bones, solos and becoming Mr Fuzzlord

Rival Sons mix hard graft with harder riffing to create one of the great rock bands of the 21st century - ‘Fuzzlord’ Scott Holiday opens his mind to us about new album, Hollow Bones

Rock has changed. Music has changed, and for any band that formed on the wrong side of 2005 the old tour/record/tour approach to success doesn’t really work anymore to build success or any kind of living, does it?

LA’s Rival Sons are an exceptional proposition that brings old school values to a new era

LA’s Rival Sons might beg to differ, but then they are an exceptional proposition that brings old school values to a new era. The Led Zeppelin, Free, The Doors and Deep Purple comparisons aren’t lazy - they stand for a mark of quality that Rival Sons’ have proved worthy of since they formed in 2009.

This is the hard-working band that Black Sabbath chose as their support for their final ever tour, and the Birmingham metal legends’ innate ability to go into a studio in their heyday and create dark magic very much applies to Scott Holiday and his bandmates, too.

Hollow Bones is the latest testament to that, again recorded with longtime producer Dave Cobb at his Nashville studio. And it’s very, very good; sizzling with the primal energy of soul and blues power of a band who are equal parts of a whole like the greats they’re compared to. But one also unafraid to branch out when then the song dictates.

We meet the Fuzzlord in their guitar corner to find out what we can learn about how Scott approaches his role in the band…

