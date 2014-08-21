Rig Tour: Rival Sons

California's Rival Sons take their musical cues from classic rock's 60s/70s riff-wielders and imbue them with a visceral, modern edge. They tour hard - albeit without the luxury of custom-painted Boeing jets - and believe in the life-changing power of a rock 'n' roll.

Like his riff-worshiping forbears, guitarist Scott Holiday is cut from the analog cloth. He's built-up one hell of a gear collection over the years and, refreshingly, he actually tours with it. You'll find no amp-modellers or B-rigs here, just a mouth-watering combination of vintage, rare and boutique gear...