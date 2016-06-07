Round table: Carnival Of Madness

Today, Black Stone Cherry, Shinedown and Halestorm may be filling arenas, but they slogged for years in tiny clubs, toilet tours and er… funerals. So who better to give us an insight into life in a hard-touring band?

We get around the table with Chris Robertson, Ben Wells, Zach Myers, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger and hear about bizarre shows, studio no-nos and keeping your drummer on a leash…

You’re here today playing a huge arena, but what’s the strangest show you played early on in your career?

Lzzy: “Well, there was one time we played at a funeral…”

Chris, Ben & Zach:

“What?!”

I love knowing that I could fall flat on my face playing live, but trying to save it is part of the fun

Lzzy: “It was a good gig, $50 a song! We didn’t know the deceased and they set us up to play in front of the closed casket. Everyone was crying. It wasn’t like people were clapping or anything, it was a real bummer.”

Joe: “We did two songs and that was like big money. We did a Jim Croce song, and a Don Henley song… that was the deceased’s favourite song.”

Chris: “Well, Halestorm wins this round!”

From early gigs to early recording experiences. What’s the biggest lesson you learned in your first time in the studio?

Zach: “I’m a confident guitar player but in the studio I’m like a little kid who has never picked up a guitar in his life. I get super nervous. I’ve been recording since I was 14, so for me getting confidence was, and still is, the biggest thing.

“I get scared in the studio. You need to realise that you’re in a room with people that love you and you’re not being judged but in your head you’re thinking, ‘Oh my god, they’re all looking at me.’ The studio has never been this fun magical place for me.”

Ben: “I’m the same, it’s like you’re under a microscope. Live you’ve got people out there and it’s cool.”

Joe: “Live, a mistake just goes off in the wind.”

Chris: “I’m the complete opposite, studio for me is where I go, ‘Let’s do this shit.’ Then there’s something I love about knowing that I could fall flat on my face playing live, but trying to save it is part of the fun.

“I screw something up every night. We were playing last night and I was doing a solo and hit the most godawful note on the planet. I could see people’s faces screwing up, but I saved it with the next one.”

Joe: “You just play that wrong note three times and then all of a sudden it’s right!”

