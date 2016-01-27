Shinedown's Zach Myers: the guitars and gear I couldn't live without

“There’s been talk of bringing Carnival Of Madness over to the UK for a while, but it’s just never come to fruition for whatever reason,” says Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers, in the week building up to the touring festival’s first run across UK shores. Along with headliners Black Stone Cherry, Halestorm and Highly Suspect, they’ll be breathing rock’n’roll fire into the biggest arenas nationwide.

“Now we’re finally doing it, we’re so excited,” he continues. “It’s gonna be a big family tour where everyone gets along and knows each other’s music. I don’t see many festival tours like the ones we have in the States going over to the UK, like Uproar or Warped Tour.

I love The Beatles, so I can’t wait to see Liverpool

"That’ll be fun to see and the Black Stone guys all have hearts of gold, they are the best people you could ever meet. We haven’t played with Highly Suspect yet, but we’ve played a million with Black Stone and Halestorm!”

And which of the dates is he most excited about… is there one city that holds a special magic for the Shinedown axeman?

“I love London for the class of the city, and especially for the shopping. I love The Beatles, so I can’t wait to see Liverpool – I can’t believe we’ve toured the UK so many times and I’ve never been there! I’m a huge Oasis fan so Manchester is a cool place too! It’s all rock’n’roll man, just a whole lotta fun. You guys are way better drinkers than us, you always know how to party…”

Here the guitarist talks us through 12 pieces of gear he couldn’t live without…