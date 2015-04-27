Halestorm talk 'idiot guitarists', Gilmour and Into The Wild Life

Coming back to the album, there are some great interludes and guitar moments on there. The solo on Bad Girl's World is a highlight. Who had the idea to fade the rest of the band out there?

Joe: "I didn't know that was going to happen. For most records, I work the solo out ahead of time, but this time there was only one or two where I knew where I was going, otherwise it was in the moment.

"I got my '57 Hardtail Custom Shop Reissue Strat out and tried to channel Gilmour without ripping him" - Joe

"With Bad Girl's World it was one groove, so I had to make a moment on a flat bed. I put it on loop and just played to it for 20 or 30 minutes. Nobody told me it was going to fade out and I heard the first mix and was like, ‘What is this?!' You can hear open strings being plucked here and there. I like that, though, it's honest."

There's a nice Gilmour-ish section at the end of Dear Daughter as well...

Joe: "I got my '57 Hardtail Custom Shop Reissue Strat out and tried to channel Gilmour without ripping him. I played a few licks and Jay said, ‘Seriously, you're going to play the Gilmour licks of all Gilmour licks?!'

"Jay kicked my ass on guitar solos. He had me questioning my sanity. I'm not a shredder, I kinda know the blues scale and I build from there and have some fun places to go. But Jay would say, ‘Why are you playing like a shitty blues player here?' He really made me work."

Lzzy: "I did the solo for Dear Daughter and it was spontaneous because I didn't know I was going to do it until Jay said. We went for a Neil Young vibe. I let the E ring out and just focused on one string and made a melody out of it.

"There was a beauty to that spontaneity where you're still on edge with the riffs because you've just written them" - Lzzy

"Jay said to me all the guitarists he loved were idiots, they couldn't read music, they didn't know what key they were in. That was a confidence builder and helped me stop just focusing on the rhythm licks and the chordal stuff."

There's an air of spontaneity on the record. Was there much improvising in the studio?

Lzzy: "We went in to the studio with eight or 10 songs and the rest were improvised. Gonna Get Mine was written the day before we had to get out of the studio. In the middle of Mayhem, there's a riff that wasn't written for the song. Jay was just like, ‘Okay, take five minutes, write a riff and we'll record that.'

"There's a Sabbath-y type riff we wrote on the spot and as I was playing it Jay came over and just knocked the B string out and said, ‘Now play it - you don't have to play by the rules.' It sounded so ugly. There was a beauty to that spontaneity where you're still on edge with the riffs because you've just written them."

Why was now the right time to change up your approach?

Lzzy: "We needed to push ourselves as a band. If we had gone back and done the exact same thing as before, I don't think there would have been a whole lot of joy to it. We'd been there, done that. It was scary but it was also freeing to trust ourselves. Here, it started and ended with us so we knew if it sucked it would have been because of us, and if it was great it was because of us."