Ron Thal releases signature guitar cases

Bumblefoot is here to say your guitar - and your back

Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal has teamed up with Eastsport to release his own signature line of guitar cases.

Twelve custom cases have been released, including the Deluxe Electric Roller Case, which can be wheeled around to gigs and also features extra padding, deeper pockets and a clear window on the front to display gig flyers.

"A big motivation for this guitar case was a car accident two years ago that left me with a permanent neck injury, nerve damage in both arms and pain issues," says Thal. "Carrying a guitar became a challenge. I needed something that could make life easier, and other people's lives easier."

For more information visit the official Eastsport website.

Eastsport press release

We're proud to announce the launch of the Bumblefoot line of signature guitar cases, via Eastsport, Inc. Solo artist, producer, and lead guitarist of Guns N' Roses, Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal brought his A-game to the table while crafting his signature series of cases. Using his decades of performing and touring experience, Ron has been hands on in developing not only fashionable but practical and useful guitar cases for any level of player.

With twelve custom cases in the collection, Ron tells us about the premium Deluxe Electric Roller Case. "I've taken years of carrying guitars to gigs, thought about everything that would make it better and put it into this guitar case. Extra padding, deeper pockets, wheels, an attachable gear bag, cable ties, and even a clear window to put your flyer in to advertise your band, gig, teaching... this is the guitar case I wish I had all my life - I never would have walked into a venue with sore arms." says Thal.

The Deluxe Electric Roller Case is a versatile essential, built for the musician on the go. This all inclusive gig bag features a padded and lined zippered main compartment, a dual zipper external neck compartment for accessories, adjustable backpack straps, side handle, and wheels with a top handle for comfortable travel options. Included is the attachable/removable gear bag with back straps and a handle for carrying options; designed with internal pockets to keep your gear organized, with a clear window on the front to let the world know anything you want.

Being one of the leading brands of bags and luggage in the world, Eastsport, Inc. pride themselves in utilizing top quality materials in order to produce their products; these cases follow suit in their tradition of quality. Made from durable, easy to clean polyester. All cases are currently available for the Holiday season at Eastsport.com with plans of expanding into retail in 2014. More designs are soon to follow, including a line of "BumbleBabe" cases designed for women by Mrs. Bumblefoot.